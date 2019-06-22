PDP Orders Fresh Congress in Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered a fresh congress to elect new officers for its Kogi State Chapter. The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan made this known in Lokoja, on Friday. Ologbondiyan said that the decision by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to hold the congress was due to the fact that the tenure of the present state officers would come to an end on July 22. He said that a date for the governorship primaries would be announced in due course.

He, however, said that the Congress would not hold at the local government and ward levels of the party; and confirmed that the fee of the Governorship nomination form of the party had been increased from the initial N5 million to N10 million. Ologbondiyan urged all aspirants on the need to guide against misconduct and utterances that are capable of negatively affecting the chances of the party in the Nov. 16 Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.