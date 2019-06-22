LS Scientific unveils four world class Laboratories, to Host industry

LS Scientific, a Solutions provider of Laboratory products and services is set to launch four world class Laboratories in Nigeria and host Industry leaders for a tour of its facility in Lagos from 6 to 8 of August.

The Company offers a portfolio of branded Laboratory products and a range of services including Training, Equipment & Instrumentation Servicing, Calibration Services, Laboratory Design and Upgrade, Custom Manufacturing Services.

Speaking to the Managing Director, Mr Olumurewa Odunjo on the three-day business tour of their Lagos facility event titled “LS Scientific Laboratory Launch and Equipment Expo”, which will show case four International standard Laboratories and Laboratory Equipment’s.

He “We are launching these Laboratories, Physico-Chemical Laboratory, Microbiology Laboratory, Instrumentation Laboratory and Engineering Laboratory,”

Mr Odunjo further stated that the LS Scientific physicochemical laboratory offers a diverse range of analytical tests that range from classical wet chemical methods to modern instrumental methods of analysis, while theAnalytical Microbiology laboratory routinely performs enumeration of total aerobic bacteria. They provide bacterial identification of food borne pathogens, shelf life evaluation, routine microbiological monitoring of food quality and manufacturing practices for Food Products, Pharmaceutical, water and waste as well as environmental analysis.

He also mentioned that the LS Scientific analytical laboratories provide rapid, reliable, accurate analytical data for evaluation of product quality and regulatory production registration.

With the Launch of the Engineering Laboratory; Calibration, repairs and maintenance of equipment’s will be seamless, which in turn saves organizations Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

According to Mr Odunjo, this event promises to be of benefit to various organizations within the Fast- Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Government, production and manufacturing in advancing research, development, analysis, production and ultimately improving the quality of your finished products.

At this event first-hand information of all our ranges of equipment, solution and services will be discussed.

Highlights of the event includes;

· Exclusive discounts on all requests for Laboratory Testing and Analysis Services, Equipment purchase, Consumables, Chemicals, Glassware, Training and other range of service and product offering.

· On the spot testing and analysis of samples for free

· An interactive and educative session on best practices in line with your industry

· Keynote speakers from Government institutes

· Question and answer session with industry experts

· Business networking and lots more

The LS Scientific Laboratory is equipped with the state-of-the-art laboratory Equipment and Technology, Staffed with highly qualified Scientist, Professionals and Formulation Experts. With partnership with leading European and American Scientific equipment manufacturers, the Laboratory meets global standards and best practices.