Oshiomhole: Gov Mohammed Inviting Trouble by Supporting Illegality in Bauchi Assembly

•Says he is ashamed to speak about Edo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole has warned that the Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Muhammed, is inviting trouble to the state, but vowed to prevail on the Inspector General of Police not to provide security support for illegality.

The lawmakers-elect of Bauchi State House of Assembly had on Thursday held a parallel inauguration. The Bauchi Assembly is composed of 22 members-elect on the platform of APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has eight members-elect while the New Nigeria People’s Party has one lawmaker-elect in the Assembly.

The Clerk of the House, Yusuf Gital, presided over the sitting of the House, which began at 7:00 a.m. with only 11 members-elect in attendance; eight from the PDP, two from the APC and one from the NNPP.

11 out of the 31 elected Members of the ninth Bauchi State House of Assembly on Thursday, elected Abubakar Suleiman as the Speaker of the House, while Danlami Kawule representing Zungur/Galambi (PDP) was elected the Deputy Speaker.

Also, APC members-elect who held plenary outside the Assembly complex elected the former Speaker of the Assembly, Kawuwa Damina and Tukur Ibrahim as parallel Speaker and Deputy respectively.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of APC while playing host to the Bauchi state House of Assembly members-elect on the platform of APC at the party’s Secretariat Friday in Abuja, said that he had already briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on what transpired in Bauchi.

He stated: “I have had conversation with the Governor, so I have all the facts. We members of NWC have met with the IG after deliberating on the issues. We will prevail on him to ensure that the police do not provide security for an illegal act. Because the worse form of robbery is political robbery, it is worse than robbing people of their property.

“Like you said Speaker, the laws are clear, democracy is a game of numbers. Minority can never preside over majority in a democracy. So, to the extent that we have 22 members, there is nothing the Governor can do about that. We Have APC 22, PDP 8 and NNPC 1.

“There is no way PDP can produce the speaker, the deputy speaker and other principal officers. If the Governor insists then he is inviting trouble for himself. The earlier the Governor of Bauchi comes to terms with this reality the better for him and for everyone.”

Oshiomole noted that the ruling party believes in the rule of law, saying that if it was About the use of might, the APC could as well use the police to occupy the Government House and put anybody of its own choice to govern Bauchi.

He added that since Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has chosen to recognise Muhammed, APC has to abide despite the huge reservations it had about the manipulation of the election.

Oshiomole stated: “That is because we realise we are under the rule of law even as a national governing party. So if we have not misused federal might or federal instrument or institution to prevent Governor Bala Muhammed from being inaugurated, it is a shame that he would rather sit and use federal institution to undermine the rights and privileges of APC members elected duly by the people of Bauchi State certified by INEC to be inaugurated. We told the IG it is a shame if the police provide cover for any legal act.

“I assure you on behalf of APC that we stand by the statement we made yesterday that the purported election organised under cover with illegal use of the Nigerian Police to install a puppet against the wish of the majority of the members can not stand and it will not stand by God’s grace.

“We will fight it to its logical conclusion and we will prevail on the police to provide enforcement for the rule of law.”

The national chairman said it was unfortunate that the situation in Bauchi was also similar to the one that is happening in Edo State.

According to him, “I am ashamed to talk about it but there is nothing to hide. We have a similar situation in Edo where in our own case we have 24/24 all of them APC but somebody wants a particular person as a Speaker, 19 out of 24 are opposed to this person. They then decide to carry six members into the house who were willing, why they invited the other ones as if for dinner only to arrive and be bundled into a vehicle, some of them in their short Nickers to be inaugurated at 9.30 pm in the night.”

“Yours was 6am, Edoka was 9.30pm, all these are unholy hours. Those are nocturnal hours. The working hours for parliament are provided by the rules of the parliament. It is not up to any one to change those rules only properly constituted parliament can change the rules as they are.”