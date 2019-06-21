Nigerian Army 6 Division Trains 2000 Customs Personnel in Weapon Handling

Chiemelie Ezeobi

To ensure topnotch skills in weapon handling and marksmanship, about 2000 Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) personnel are undergoing a 40-day training at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA).

According to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham, the expectations are that the Customs personnel will be more disciplined and better in weapon handling especially in their dealings with the civil populace.

He said the training was organised to achieve the re-training of the NCS personnel on weapon handling, actualise the existing relationship and boost the capacity of para militray agencies who solicit the support of the NA to train their personnel, as well as enhance the synergy between the NA and other security agencies.

He said: “The 6 Div NA training for NCS on weapon handling commenced on June 17, 2019. A total of 2000 customs personnel are expected to undergo the training which is expected to last 40 days.

“At the end of the day, the customs personnel will be more disciplined and better in weapon handling especially in their dealings with the civil populace.”