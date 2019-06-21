Buhari Receives Benin President, Advocates Peace

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja canvassed the necessity for peace in neighbouring Benin Republic.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president who made the remarks while receiving the President of Benin Republic, Mr. Patrice Talon, in the State House, said the Nigerian leader emphasised the imperative of good neighbourliness, pledging Nigeria’s support towards efforts to re-establish political stability in Benin.

“President Talon, who came to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration, also briefed the Nigerian leader on the current political situation in his country,” the statement explained.

“In a related development, President Buhari yesterday received a Sudanese delegation led by Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim, Head of the Security and Defence Committee, which came to brief him on the political situation in the north-eastern African country,” the statement added.