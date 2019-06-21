Amstel Malta Backs Super Falcons in #Naija4Falcons Pledge

Mary Nnah

As the female national football team play in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in France, Amstel Malta; Nigeria’s No. 1 premium malt brand, has launched a new campaign themed #WeGotBalls to drum up support for the female national football team who have been doing the nation proud.

The brand is also leading the #Naija4Falcons initiative to encourage fans to pledge their support for the team as they compete with other football nations at the tournament. Leading the vanguard of Nigerians pledging to support the Super Falcons are notable personalities such as Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C.

As the official malt drink of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and proud supporter of the Super Falcons, the brand recognises the exploits and applauds the achievements of the female national team in qualifying for the eighth edition of the global competition which kicked-off on June 7, 2019.

Speaking on the #Naija4Falcons pledge, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Ngozi Nkwoji said: “The Super Falcons continually prove themselves to be unmistakable symbols of heroism, talent and discipline. By reflecting the power of women for many years, Amstel Malta is endearing Nigerians to join us as we all cheer them at the World Cup”.

Currently ranked 38th in the FIFA global ranking, Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football on the continent has never been in doubt, with stellar performances in the African Women Championships and other competitions.

Amstel Malta stands with the Super Falcons and wants to use this opportunity to inspire, empower and enable the next generation of women and young girls dreaming the sports dream.

The brand urges Nigerians to join other notable voices across the country to show support for the female national team by visiting the pledge website, https://amstel-nigeria.com/naija4falcons/. With every pledge made, Amstel Malta will make a N5 donation to the Super Falcons.