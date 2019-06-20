Transfer: Mata Seals New Man Utd contract

Midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new two-year contract at Manchester United.

Mata’s deal was set to expire on 30 June but he has agreed to stay on until 2021 – with an option to remain for another year.

The Spain international joined United from Chelsea for a then club record £37.1m in January 2014 and has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances.

“I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home,” Mata said.

Mata, who scored in the 2016 FA Cup final win against Crystal Palace and has also won the Europa League and EFL Cup with the club, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a “truly exciting” vision for club.

“I am so happy that I will be a part of that,” he added.

Solskjaer said: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons.”