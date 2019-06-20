SLNI: 100,000 Persons in 14 States Benefit from OVC Programme

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A nongovernmental organisation, Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI) has revealed that 100,000 persons in the rural communities in over 14 states have benefited from the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) programme, including those living with HIV/AIDS in the past 10 years of its establishment.

Its Founder, Hauwa Hassan, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja recently to kick start activities commemorating 10 years anniversary of the organisation.

She added that the organisation believed that living above health, economic, social and psychological limitations was the right of everyone regardless of where they live, where they were born or who their parents are.

Hassan stated: “it is a rewarding feeling to see SNLI mature to 10 years. There is still much to do, so many communities to reach and so many lives to touch. Partnership has been crucial to our survival.

“Founded in 2009 with presence in over 14 states in Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja with a state office in Dutse, Jigawa State, SLNI has been involved in projects focused on social development, healthcare and women empowerment.

“In the past decade, SLNI has touched the lives of over 100,000 persons, especially the OVCs including those living with HIV/AIDS.

Through its campaign, empowerment, advocacy and research approaches, SLNI has demonstrated and recorded unprecedented success in the delivery of its projects and objectives.”

Hassan noted that in collaboration with various stakeholders and partners including the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Institute of Human Virology Nigeria among others, SNLI has provided impactful solutions to its focus communities in all projects they have implemented.

The founder said over 500 women in four communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including Karu, Kpaduma, Durumi, Piwoyi and Jahi has benefitted, noting that one unit of four toilets were equally built in all the communities too.

She stressed that the organisation would be introducing Silver Lining Academy, which she said was going to be a training centre in the six geo-political zones, adding that the academy would be tuition free.