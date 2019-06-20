Lawan Rescinds Appointment of Adedayo as Media Adviser

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has rescinded the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity barely 48 hours after the appointment was made public.

The review of Adedayo’s appointment was contained in a two-paragraph statement issued Thursday by Lawan’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.

The statement read : “The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours”.

Lawan had on Tuesday appointed Adedayo, a member of the Editorial Board with Nigerian Tribune, as his Media Adviser.

His appointment alongside that of Babagana Muhammad Aji as Lawan’s Chief of Staff were made via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Administration, Dr. Betty Okoroh.