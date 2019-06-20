La Casera Calls for Collaboration against Air Pollution

Martins Ifijeh

Following ill health and other adverse effects associated with environmental hazards, the management of The La Casera Company (TLCC) has called for more collaboration against air pollution.

Speaking during a clean-up exercise recently, as part of plans to commemorating the 2019 World Environmental Day (WED), the Managing Director, TLCC, Mr. Chinedum Okereke said one of the ways to address air pollution in the country is through planting of trees, as this would aid in protecting the ozone layer.

He said the environment should be seen as a trust given to mankind to protect for future generations.

He said: “At TLCC, issues of the environment are not regarded as compliance issues but rather as a responsibility we owe to posterity.

“TLCC used its tree planting exercise to further draw attention to the fight to reduce air pollution while urging all stakeholders to come together and explore sustainable alternatives to urgently reduce pollution that threatens human health.”

Imploring participants at the event to adopt an attitudinal approach in the fight against air pollution, he urged Nigerians to be mindful of the environment while making choices on the type and quality of products they purchase.

Corroborating his view, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, LAWMA, Mr Ola Oresanya, who was represented by the Assistant Chief Scientific Officer of the agency, Mrs Aderonke Adesoye, commended TLCC for championing causes against environmental hazards in the state.

Adesoye said that she was satisfied that there was a conscious effort by TLCC to protect the environment in all their operations and therefore challenged corporate organisations and individuals to do more.