Hollandia to Address Malnutrition with New Offering

In its efforts to reduce the menace of child hunger and malnutrition, Hollandia, a brand from the stables of CHI Limited, recently launched the Hollandia No Kid Hungry initiative.

As part of activities marking the launch, the company visited and donated dairy products to more than 500 children at the Bogije Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

CHI Ltd Managing Director, Deepanjan Roy, represented by the Head of Administration, Ebere Osunkwo, said: “As a socially responsible company, we are naturally passionate about child nutrition. And in cognisance of the unsatisfactory situation with child nutrition globally and nationally, we initiated the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation as a vehicle for contributing, in our own way, to slow down the spiralling number of cases of hunger and malnutrition among children.”

He said the Bogije IDPs camp visit marked a notable milestone in the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation’s drive towards alleviating child hunger and malnutrition.

“Many children have found themselves in certain adverse conditions due to no fault of theirs. When you think of these children in the IDPs camps, you can imagine how many go to bed hungry every night. Even when they get to eat, how nutritious is the food they consume? So, we thought to ourselves, what better way to identify with them than on their day. This is why we chose to put smiles on their faces,” he said.

In his response, on behalf of the community, Tajudeen Oniwolu, the Baale of the Bogije Oniwolu Estate, said: “I am very grateful to the management of CHI Ltd for this special visit and the donation of their products to the children today. It is obvious for all to see that the children are very happy and as the Baale of this community, this really gladdens my heart. I call on other companies to emulate this kind gesture. I also beckon on CHI Ltd to continue with this very laudable initiative.”

Project Coordinator, Web of Hearts Foundation, Mrs. Regina Ayomanor, said: “As seen on the faces of the children, we are indeed happy and grateful to Hollandia for this act of kindness to the IDPs children in this community. It is true children ought to live up to their dreams, but some of these children have no food, not to talk of a future. We say a big thank you to Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation for the huge impact they have made today and look forward to more partnerships with them in the future.”