Delta Indigenes in Diaspora Lobby Okowa for Appointments

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Delta socio-cultural group in Diaspora, Egbudu-Akah Progressive Front, has called on the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, to appoint one of their illustrious sons and Australia-based lawyer, Prince Daniels Obiokolie, to his Cabinet.

The group which made the appeal to the governor in an online interview, said the appointment of Prince Daniels Obiokolie into his cabinet would ensure that the kingdom is represented in his administration.

Founder and President of the group, Nath Obiokolie and the co-founder; Moses Okonkwo, who is also the CEO of ND Mozel Engineering Lagos, in the interview noted that Egbudu-Akah Kingdom houses one of the largest state-owned rubber plantation that generates recurrent revenue for the state.

They argued that none of their qualified sons or daughters has ever been appointed to any position in the state since its creation, adding that the Kingdom was yet to benefit from any infrastructural development, except the rural electrification project, which packed up few months after installation.

Speaking further, the president posited that modern politics should focus on even distribution of appointments based on interest, merit, qualification and suitability, noting that the Australia-based lawyer has the mental sagacity, social exposure and leadership acumen to serve in Okowa’s administration, having demonstrated his interest in Anioma politics through his grass root empowerment foundation and as founding President, Anioma Association, Australia.

The group stressed that apart from being a member of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Obiokolie has a Diploma in Legal Practice from Australia National University, Bachelor of Laws from Charles Darwin University before further acquiring a Master of Laws (International Law) from Australia National University.

He added that Obiokolie was admitted to the Supreme Court of the New South Wales as a Solicitor member of the law Society of New South Wales.

“Aside his professional career as a lawyer, Prince Obiokolie blazed the trail as the first Nigerian to be appointed into two highly exalted offices in Australia; first is by the Government of New South Wales as a Youth Conference Convenor under the Young Offenders Act, 1997 and second by the Western Sydney University as the Lawyer member of Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC), positions he holds up to date”, the president of the group disclosed.