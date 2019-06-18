AITEO Cup: Rangers/Lobi Clash Headlines Round of 32

The pairing of 2018/2019 CAF Champions League campaigners Lobi Stars of Makurdi and CAF Confederation Cup contenders Rangers International of Enugu is the pick of the Round of 32 fixtures of this year’s AITEO Cup men’s competition. Both heavyweights lock horns at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna on Wednesday.

There is another all-NPFL tie, between Rivers United and Akwa United (in Enugu), as well as mouth-watering encounters between Gombe United and Niger Tornadoes (Lafia), Katsina United and Shooting Stars (Abuja) and Kogi United and Plateau United (Abuja).

A total of 14 matches in the men’s competition are up across the Federation on Wednesday, while there will be two men’s games on Thursday alongside all the eight matches in the women’s Round of 16.

In the women’s event, Cup holders Rivers Angels tackle Adamawa Queens in Makurdi, FC Robo are up against Sunshine Queens in Osogbo and Nasarawa Amazons will contend with Pelican Stars in Enugu.

Fortress Ladies must negotiate matters with Confluence Queens in Ado-Ekiti, just as Osun Babes must against Delta Queens in Ijebu-Ode and Abia Angels have to against Ibom Angels in Abakaliki.