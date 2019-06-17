Supreme Court Fixes July 5 for Judgment in Osun Guber Suit

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment till July 5 in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) suit challenging the election of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Gboyega Oyetola as governor of Osun State.

A seven-man panel of justices of the apex court presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, announced the date after the counsel in the matter adopted and argued their brief of argument in the matter.

PDP and its governorship candidate in the September 2018 governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, in their appeal, are asking the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and restore the judgment of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which declared Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had on May 9 set aside the majority decision of the tribunal, which annulled the victory of Oyetola at the September 2018 polls and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Adeleke as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

Details later…