Ganduje Orders Probe into Claims that Gorilla Swallowed N6.8m

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the state’s Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the claims by the Kano Zoological Gardens that a Gorilla in the state-owned Zoo swallowed N6.8 million.

“The order was given on Friday and the commission has already swung into action,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said yesterday in Kano.

The statement quoted the governor as directing the commission to look into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the allegation and “unearth everything surrounding the incident”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported that the animal was said to have swallowed N6.8million generated by the Zoo as gate fees collected from visitors of the garden, particularly during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Father’s Day: Obaseki Assures Govt Policies will Expand Economic Opportunities

• Reiterates commitment to attract more investments

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated the role and sacrifices of fathers in ensuring the stability of the family unit, noting that policies being implemented by the state government will open up more economic opportunities so they can satisfactorily meet up to their responsibilities.

Obaseki has also reiterated his administration’s drive to make the state the preferred investment destination in Nigeria, by opening the space for investors to tap the state’s business, tourism and industrial potentials.

The governor who said this in commemoration of Father’s Day, noted that it was important to acknowledge the role of fathers in stabilising the family front through their doggedness and determination to eke out a decent living.

According to the governor, “As the world commemorates Father’s Day today, I join in celebrating fathers for their role in homes and at work, ensuring a stable family and economy. Much as we know that fathers play important roles, it is necessary to stress that there is need to expand the economy so that they can have a plethora of options in contributing to national development and meeting up to their responsibilities in the home front.”

The governor said the Edo State government is working assiduously to expand the economic space to accommodate more fathers, so they can eke out a decent living and contribute to economic growth.

He stressed that some of these opportunities would support the families providing for jobs in industries, production centers, agriculture clusters, ports, service sector, among others.

He said, “We are very concerned about sustaining the reforms we have enacted in the state and these are aimed at providing a decent livelihood for our people. As fathers play major roles in sustaining families, we are certain that more economic opportunities will open up for them to meet their responsibilities to their families. These opportunities are tailored towards ensuring that life is made easy and that fathers, be they at home or at work, are assured of a state that works for them and their dependants.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s drive to make Edo State the preferred investment destination in Nigeria, by opening the space for investors to tap the state’s business, tourism and industrial potentials.

The governor said this while participating in an 18-hole Golf Tournament organised by JAMZ Golf Group Benin City Tour, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Golf course in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki noted, “The idea is to make Edo State attractive and a magnet for people to come and invest. For a place to grow, you need an infusion of resources, capital and manpower. That is what we are doing at the moment.”

He said Edo has a strategic location for investment, noting that his administration will continue to work so that people will be motivated to pull their businesses to the state.

According to him, “It is when people come and see things for themselves that they will consider investing in the state. We want to encourage people to come and invest in sports, build museums and enjoy our rich cultural heritage.”

The coordinator of the JAMZ Golf Group, Asue Ighodalo, said the group is part of the Ikoyi Golf Club with members drawn from all parts of the country, adding that group is in Edo State to felicitate with Governor Obaseki, and to contribute to the state’s tourism sector.

“We have played at the Benin Club Golf Course and just played at the UBTH Golf course and we are impressed with what we have seen,” Ighodalo said.

He commended the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki, noting that the group will join hands to support the governor to make Edo State an economic hub.

Ighodalo added, “Edo has the potential to be the best state in the country in terms of education, sports and human capital development.”

The captain of the UBTH Golf Club, Prof. Gabriel Ofovwe, expressed appreciation to the governor and his friends for taking part in the tournament, which he described as an honour. The captain presented the UBTH Golf Club membership Identity Card to the governor.