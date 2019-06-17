Enugu Police Rescue Three Female Kidnap Victims

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command yesterday rescued three female passengers reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen around Ugbawka area of Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Some gunmen had attacked a commuter bus in the area on Saturday and dispossessed them of their valuables before abducting some of the female occupants of the bus.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu said the victims were freed without the payment of ransom.

He, however, insisted that only the three victims were abducted.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police has commenced a full scale investigation into the attack of a commercial bus and abduction of some victims by hoodlums along Agbani Ugbawka road of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Yet-to-be identified hoodlums had on 14/6/19 along Agbani Ugwawka road struck at a commercial bus with some passengers plying towards the road and abducted three female persons after robbing the said bus and zoomed into the bush.”

According to him “operatives of the ‘Operation Puff Adder,’ acting on the directives of the state Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, promptly raced to the scene and embarked on aggressive combing of the bush, which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims without payment of any money; no ransom was demanded.

“No injury was sustained by the victims who already have been re-united with their various families,” the statement added.