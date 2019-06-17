EKSU Students Embark on Protest, Demand Extension of  Exam Date

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Students of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) yesterday embarked on within the school premises against some decisions of the school authority.

The students who trooped out in their large numbers, gathered at the satellite gate of the institution, where they chanted solidarity songs.

The protest was going on at a time the school management was holding a meeting with the Student Union Government of the university at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that the protest by the students was to demand an extension of time-table for the proposed examinations scheduled for today (Monday).

The students had earlier held a congress where they resolved to call for an extension of the time table.

The students claimed that they just resumed in April and were not given enough time to prepare for the examinations.

According to them, “some students who were supposed to sit for the examinations today still sat for test yesterday evening, describing it as absurd in an academic environment.

They claimed that the action of the institution “was to deliberately lure students to failure so as to justify their action that almost made a student to commit suicide recently”.

Other agitations by the students include; poor network system of the portal which they claimed had failed to clear students who had already paid school fees for the examination and inadequate learning facilities.

The students vowed to continue the protest today if the management failed to postpone the examination.

During the action, some students who were studying in some facilities within the school were forced out by the irate students.

Sequel to the protest, the university immediately postponed the first semester examination which was originally scheduled to begin today.

In a press statement signed by the registrar of the institution, Mr. Akin Arogundade, the new date for the examination is Monday, July 1, 2019.

The postponement according to the statement is to ensure security of lives and properties on campus and its environs.

All academic activities on campus have also been postponed till Monday, July 1, 2019, while students are expected back on campus on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The statement directed all students preparing for exams to ensure payment of all necessary fees, as evidence of payment would be used for clearance and examination permit.