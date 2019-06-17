Biosec Solutions Now EU GDPR Complaint

Oluchi Chibuzor

BIOSEC Solutions, one of Nigeria’s foremost identity management consultancy firms, has become certified as being EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant.

The company is one of the leading Nigerian companies to be issued the certificate.

According to a statement, the EU GDPR is a set of guidelines and rules that are to be implemented by organisations to enable them manage personal identity data (including biometrics) in a highly secure manner.

“Biosec Solutions has been part of many identity management-based projects over the years, and has implemented these GDPR guidelines to ensure that it can continue to deliver world class services to Nigerians.

“This significant achievement has catapulted Biosec to a world class company which implements international standards and best practices,” the statement added.

It revealed that Biosec Solutions engaged DIPSec, a company registered in Belgium to serve as EU representative and Data Protection Officer (DPO) as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“We at Biosec Solutions care about your data and privacy. This is why we have put in the effort to upgrade our systems and process to meet international standards and best practices.

“These organisational and technical upgrades will enable us provide the best services to Nigerians in diaspora as we look to bring the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to their doorstep,” the Managing Director, Biosec Solutions, Dr. Agu Osoka said.

Agu, explained that the company has a partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to enrol Nigerians in Diaspora and with new data privacy guidelines and safeguards in check.

Biosec Solutions is further equipped to take the registration of Nigerians in diaspora to their doorsteps.

According to him, the GDPR compliance enables Biosec Solutions obtain personal data (personal identifiable information including biometric data) worldwide under the EU/US privacy shield, and can determine the purpose and means of processing the data.

He added that Biosec Solutions was set to launch diaspora enrolment in 15 countries worldwide, including the UK, US, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and Congo.