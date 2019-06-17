APC Faults Postponement of Bauchi Assembly Inauguration

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has expressed displeasure with the postponement of the inauguration of the 9th State House of Assembly by Governor Bala Mohammed which was earlier slated for Monday.

A statement issued on Monday by the State Secretary of the party Alhaji Bako Hussaini observed that Nigeria’s Constitution did not empower a state governor to suspend the inauguration after a proclamation.

The statement alleged that in order to perfect the governor’s plan, the Clerk of the Assembly was removed few days to the inauguration.

The statement reminded Governor Mohammad that his action was undemocratic, null and void.

He added that APC had a clear majority in the 9th Assembly in the state with 22 members as against the ruling PDP with 8 members.

The statement further alleged that with the knowledge that APC was in control of the house, Bauchi state government was employing tactics to create situation similar to what played out in 2015 at the National Assembly to install minority over majority.

The statement said the APC leadership in the state will not fold its arms to allow the ruling party do anything contrary the Constitution of Nigeria.

The statement therefore called on security agencies to advise Governor Mohammed to restore the clerk immediately.