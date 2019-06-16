We’ll Use Agriculture to Bring Devt to Oyo, Says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that his government would rely heavily on a turn around of the agriculture sector to actualise accelerated development of the state in the next four years.

The governor, who was speaking at a wedding ceremony in Eruwa, said that his governnent would revive the farm settlements and leverage on the agricultural value chain to turn the fortunes of the state around.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said that the state intended to use agriculture as a point of contact for development.

He said: “For accelerated development of Oyo State in the next four years, we intend to use agriculture as a point of contact.

“Special attention will also be given to Ibarapaland. I can see that there is a Farm Settlement in this place. It’s about 5, 800 hectares of land. We will revive it we will give special attention to reviving the farm settlements.”

The governor also said that his government will take full advantage of the agricultural value chain so as to bring desired benefits to the government and the people.

While speaking on infrastructure development, the governor assured the people of Ibarapaland that his government would complete the Ibadan/Eruwa road which was left uncompleted by the immediate past government.

He said: “while on my way here, I saw that the last administration had done the road halfway. We will complete the road. It will not become an abandoned project.”

Governor Makinde said that he holds Ibarapaland in high esteem as Eruwa was the first location he would visit outside Ibadan since he was sworn- in as governor.

“I hold Ibarapaland in very high esteem and you will discover that this is the first place I am visiting outside Ibadan after I was sworn-in. It shows the love between me and Ibarapaland and the love will keep growing.

“In 2015 when I contested and of course I lost the election, it was only Ibarapa East that I won a Ward. It must be that Ibarapa land and Ibarapa people are dear to my heart.

“Last Monday, your son, Debo Ogundoyin emerged the number three citizen of Oyo State. I pray he will use that position for the good of Ibarapaland and for Oyo state in general,” he said.