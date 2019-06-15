Women of Glory Foundation Empowers Residents of Wukara, Abuja

Women of Glory Foundation (WOG), a non-governmental organisation, recently conducted an outreach in Wukara community of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Vice President 2, Abuja Chapter; Mrs Udo Onyeagba, the purpose of the outreach was to share God’s love by improving the living conditions of the residents, especially the women and children. She said “we are here today to teach the people skills such as baking of cake and bread, making of soap and insecticides. Since the processes are not cumbersome, we are hoping that they will leverage on it.

Apart from that, we are also carrying out free medical check-ups on the residents for them to know their health status and prevent health degradation.”

She said that the foundation, through donations and contributions, shared clothing materials, foot wears and food to women and children. According to her, “we do this outreach because we understand that government cannot do everything for the citizens.

We need to help ourselves.

Founder of the foundation, Mrs Nneka Nzewi, advised other Nigerians to get to the grassroots and the less-privileged and put smiles on their faces. Nzewi said “Wukara community was selected for the outreach because we believe in reaching people at the grassroots where many consider far and difficult to reach.”

Some of the items donated to residents of the community included clothes, slippers, hand bags, rice and other food items. One of the residents, Mrs Judith Aduna, said she was able to learn how to bake bread, fry doughnut, buns and other small chops through the outreach. “With this I can now bake for my family and start a small business. By Gods grace, next week I will start my doughnut and buns frying business, Aduna said.

The charity event was part of the Women of Glory Convention 2019 which held last weekend at Abuja with the theme Building Bridges, Touching Lives.