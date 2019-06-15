Ibhafidon Calls for  Action Against  Human Trafficking, Molestation

Recently the Founder of Waterlight Save Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Prince Ero Ibhafidon joined leaders from around the Globe to attend 2019 edition of World Chamber of Commerce Business and humanitarian Summit in Atlanta Georgia USA .The Summit was focused on growing the global economy and the fight against Human Trafficking and Molestation.

Prince Ero Ibhafidon who was recently inaugurated as a member into the World Chamber of Commerce was among the speakers of 2019 Summit.

He delivered a speech on the evil Human Trafficking has done to the global community with the highest percentage in Africa and the corrective measures to take in eliminating this negative global phenomenon while calling on supports.

The event was colourful with leaders from around the world, Ambassadors, mayors, senators, consulates, international dignitaries. In attendance were Consul General of Nigeria, Atlanta. Honorable Aishatu Aliyu Musa (Mrs).

*Senator Johnny Isakson U.S. Senate,

*Ambassador Jose Luis Jacome, Consul General of Ecuador

* Dr. Lenora Peterson

*Senator Donzella James, U.S. Senate,

*Ambassador Gandy Thomas, Consul General of the Republic of Haiti in New York among other leaders with their voices echoed against Human Trafficking

Waterlight Save Initiative is a Non-Profit organisation created to give hope to the disadvantaged, touching lives and the unreached communities in Africa through various targeted community based programs and initiatives which include and not limited to;

*Provision of portable water

*Free Medical Care for Widows and Children

*Economic Empowerments through small business setups

*Educational Support in Refugee Camps, Internally Displaced Camps (IDP camps) and to the Children whose parents can’t afford Education Cost.

Waterlight Save Initiative is also known for its vigorous fight against Human Trafficking through awareness creation, Blocking avenues through which African are engaged in this evil act and helping the trafficked regain freedom.

While speaking with THISDAY Newspaper, this philanthropist and multiple award winner on humanitarian service, implored all well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad to support the course of humanity through love and charity for a peaceful co-existence in Africa.