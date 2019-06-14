Oyetola Takes Osun’s Security Challenge to Buratai

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola Thursday met with Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in a bid to upgrade the security situation in the state.

During a visit on the military top brass at his office in Abuja, the governor requested Buratai to speed up action on his promise to allow his soldiers to be part of the joint security team to combat rising crime in the state.

Osun is reputed for its status as the safest state in the country.

The state government has decided to set up a joint security patrol team of policemen, soldiers, and other agencies to patrol the highways and the dark spots from where criminals launch attack on innocent citizens.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Adeniyi, Adesina, Oyetola told his host that his visit was a follow up to the letter of request the state sent to Gen. Buratai to support the security in the state with his soldiers’ participation in the joint security patrol plan.

The governor said: “We believe security is paramount and it is the key to development. We need your full support for the joint patrol plan.”

Oyetola also commended Gen. Buratai for the efforts of the military whose engineers are constructing a bridge across River Osun that connects Ede with Kuta and other communities.