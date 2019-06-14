NASS Leadership: Oshiomhole Now a Few Inches Taller

Canticles…..

Hurray, it has been confirmed now that indeed, the taste of the pudding is in the eating.

Who ever doubted that before?

All those of you who wanted Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be thrown out of the party. Have you people not been put to shame now?

Put to shame? How?

How else? Some of you people were in conspiracy with the opposition party, the PDP, to frustrate the arrangement put in place by the NWC of the APC about the NASS Leadership. Some of you wanted the election to go the way of 2015 manipulation so you will justify the clamour for the removal of Oshiomhole. God has disappointed you all now.

Hmmmm…. You speak as if the so-called Oshiomhole is the oxygen of the APC. There have been chairmen before him and sure there will be more after him. Can you not see the ruin the short man brought on the party? For a party in power to lose seven states in one full blast, what kind of leadership is that?

Wrong! I say wrong! The party did not lose seven states. But even if it did, does the reclaim of the leadership of the Executive and the Legislature by the APC, under Oshiomhole not prove his leadership mettle and political sagacity?

Look, I can tell you with all confidence that the same Oshiomhole is a few inches taller now. He has delivered. He is the David that slayed the Goliath called PDP in the National Assembly. We must salute and celebrate the Edo-born politician.

Don’t forget his predecessor, John Oyegun, is also Edo-born politician, a former governor of Edo State, just like Oshiomhole

But under Oyegun, the PDP bigots masquerading as APC chieftains, hijacked the National Assembly and succeeded in stalling the progress and pace of the country for four years. Never again!

But you still have PDP activists in the National Assembly even now, especially the senate. They are lying in wait. The APC does not have the two-third majority to pass any bill without the support of the PDP senators. Don’t rejoice too much or too soon for the victory of last Tuesday. The APC may have merely scorched the snake, not beheaded it.

The PDP has been degraded and technically diffused. Did you not see how Ike Ekweremadu, the PDP pawn, was defeated and disgraced? A man who had served as Deputy Senate President, for 12 years, yes, 12 years, he still came forth to be elected as Deputy Senate president in a chamber his party is clearly in the minority, as if it is an inheritance. It is exemplary show of greed and mischief. He thought another Saraki was yet in the senate. This is someone who had promised to quit the senate after 16 years. Now he is gonna leave with a damp badge of disgrace. For him and his ilk, it will no longer be business as usual.

So do you think the man who defeated Ekweremadu, Ovie Omo-Agege, will be a better legislator and Deputy Senate President?

That is very certain. Have you been following the political history of that vibrant senator? He is the future of legislative leadership. He is the Obarisi of Urhobo land. Do you know what that means? He is dutiful and articulate. He has a rousing support from his constituency. He is one sharp legislative asset, I can assure you.

Hmmmm, you speak so glibly of people you hardly know enough. Don’t depend on media profiling. There’s more to these politicians than the media can pick. Pray, was he not the same person who was linked with the invasion of the senate last year, when the mace was snatched by some hoodlums?

Raw rubbish! That’s pure Bunkum with a capital ‘B’ People like you merely suspected. Nobody established any such thing against him. He is a lawyer, and cannot be seen to be breaching the laws of the land in such brazen manner. Those ill narratives are the handiwork of his opponents, in and outside the senate. But the victory of last Tuesday has finally sealed their lips.

Look, what Nigerians want is a Nigeria that works. A Nigeria where life is not harsh and brutish. A Nigeria where the executive and the legislature will be on the same page on how to improve the life of the man on the street. Not a legislature that is interested only in their own fat allowances to the detriment of their constituents. That is what this new leadership stands for. Trust me!

Are you implying that because the APC now controls both chambers of the National Assembly, and almost arms of government, President Buhari will be more proactive and fast-paced in governance? Will the list of ministerial nominees get to the National Assembly in a week or so from now?

Don’t forget this is New Level government

Indeed! What is really bothering many discerning Nigerians is whether or not this National Assembly will not become the annex of Aso Rock. Whether both Lawan and Gbajabiamila will not be willing nad effective stooges in the hands of the executive , given the pivotal role the president and the entire executive structure played in their emergence. In other words, won’t they be servile lackeys masquerading as independent lawmakers?

Hmmmm, you have asked vital questions, I must say. But be rest assured that neither Lawan nor Gbajabiamila will be a push-over. They will not be rubber stamp leaders. I am certain they will assert themselves and stand for what is true and for the overall good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

But having said that, I must add that we need a legislature that will accord with the executive, not the one that will do battle with the executive like the one we had before now.

In otherwords, it will literally be a “we-we” government, isn’t it?

Well, the implication is that there will no longer be any excuse for non-performance since the executive practically has both the knife and the yam now. Nigerians will be itching to see the benefits on their tables, their schools, their hospitals, their roads, their labour market etc.

Blessed are those who believe without seeing!

No! Not in the Nigerian politicking arena where everything appears magical