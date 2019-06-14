Adekunle Gold, DYO Teases in Arena Remix

Vanessa Obioha

Internationally acclaimed songwriter Dyo, formerly known as Ms. D proved her mettle as a singer when she released her hit single ’Arena’. The song was a smashing success for the artiste such that she decided to take it up a notch, presenting a love song in a way that is a little different from the usual.

With its catchy hook and rhythmic beats, ‘Arena’ remix welcomes listeners to a fun time, only just barely focusing on the romance angle. Produced by Jay Weathers (who has also worked with Mr Eazi and Not3s) and Parker Ighile (who has worked with Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj), the song features guitars from AOD, and vocals by Afropop veteran Adekunle Gold.

The video, directed by kaykaysublime, also takes an interesting direction. We see the two singers in separate vast spaces, quite possibly a reference to vast and open their love for each other is as we hear in the chorus. The visuals are endearing in their simplicity, making use of a lot of warm and neutral tones.

‘Arena’ brings to mind cool summer days where you can hang with your friends by the pool, or have a house party. Right off the bat, you’re pulled in by the good vibes, which is undoubtedly Dyo’s signature on every track.