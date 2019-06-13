World Environmental Day: Fan Milk Calls for Tree Planting

Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to commemorate this year’s World Environmental Day, Fan Milk has called on Nigerians and organisations to engage in tree planting, saying this will save both the earth and health of the people.

Speaking during the commemoration and planting of 100 trees by the diary company, the Managing Director, Fan Milk Plc, Mr. Herve Barrere said its newly launched programme, ‘One Planet One Health’ embodies commitment to positive environmental impact.

He said: “For us, One Planet means that we embrace the vision for sustainable business practices, ensuring that our business activities do not have a negative effect on our communities and our planet.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry for the Environment, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye commended Fan Milk for the efforts it had made to combat climate change in line with the theme for the 2019 World Environment Day which is ‘Air pollution’.

The General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Garden (LASPARK), Mrs Bilkis Abiola, represented by Head, Tree Planting and Maintenance Unit, LASPARK, Mrs Funmi Dawodu said that the agency relishes the opportunity to work with corporate organisations to make a positive impact on the environment.

“At LASPARK, our vision is to build a greener, healthier Lagos. We know it is a big task and one we cannot achieve alone and so we always welcome the opportunity to work with organisations like Fan Milk on projects like this one that will have a positive impact on our environment and move us towards our goal of 10 million trees by Y2020,” she said.