Senate Adjourns till July 2, Sets up 12-man Ad hoc Committee

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till Tuesday, July 2, so as to allow for allocation of seats and offices to senators.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and seconded by Senator Philip Aduda after a one-hour close-door session.

Meanwhile, the Senate has set up a 12-man Ad hoc Committee headed by Senator Abu Kyari, saddled with the task of liaising with the management of the National Assembly over the welfare of senators.

The committee, which has members drawn from the six geo-political zones as announced by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, has two weeks to submit its report and will work with the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, towards ensuring that seats and offices are allocated to all the senators within the time frame.

