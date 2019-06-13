NCS to Address Smart City Initiative at Conference

In order to enable Nigeria take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, which is centred around knowledge and digital skills, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all Information Technology (IT) professionals and organisations in Nigeria, will be addressing issues around technology innovation and the smart city initiative at its 14th international conference.

The conference, which is scheduled to hold in Gombe, Gombe State by next month, seeks to adopt various approaches to address the challenges in IT development in the country, and highlights opportunities related to building smart nations, digital economies and meaningful lives that leverages on information technology.

With the theme: “Smart Nations, Digital Economies and Meaningful Lives,” NCS says it is preparing for the best and has assembled an impressive line-up of leading researchers, entrepreneurs, educators, industry experts, thought leaders, international scholars and subject matter experts, as speakers and resource persons to share their extensive knowledge and experience on the theme and sub themes.

Giving further insight to the conference, NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, said the conference would focus on important issues related to the theme and sub themes such as:

Innovative and Disruptive Technologies in the New Economy; Smart Broadband, Digital infrastructure and Sharing Frameworks; Coding the Future of Agriculture, Health, Education and Services; Smart Culture, Communities and Inclusion; Digital Law, Intellectual Property and Data Protection, among others.

“Digital disruption is becoming the norm to enabling smart nations, digital economies and meaningful lives. Exploiting unique data approaches to growth enable nations to become smarter. NCS and its members will explore how innovative and emerging technologies can be developed and utilised to create new services and improve solutions in the public and private sectors. For NCS, forward looking nations should be focused on leveraging the power of fast changing digital economies to boost economic growth and address disease, education, poverty and security, and enable sustainable development,” Aderounmu said.

According to him, “Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data, are some of the disruptive technologies, which the conference will address, including best practices, opportunities and challenges. The gathering will provide opportunities to share important ideas and experiences, showcase initiatives, examine vital issues and proffer solutions that are actionable and sustainable.”

Building smart nations and digital economies that foster growth and make a difference to the lives of people is integral to progress in this era and NCS calls on IT professionals, interest groups and stakeholders to be part of the historic event. Most notable about the annual NCS conference are the unparalleled opportunities for self development, networking, partnership, recognition and advocacy opportunities, he added.