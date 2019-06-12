Oluremi Tinubu Felicitates with Nigerians

The wife of the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu has felicitated with Nigerians as the country today celebrates, for the first time, June 12 as new Democracy Day.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, she said it took 26 years to witness the very first observance of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, noting that in 1993, Nigerians from all tribes and religion indicated their clear and resolute preference for democracy and all its ideals.

The senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District said: “I recognise and salute the man who personified everything lofty and laudable that June 12 now represents: Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola of blessed memory.

“I commend our beloved President Muhammadu Buhari, whose government finally deemed it fit to recognise June 12 as the date that truly deserves recognition as Nigeria’s rightful Democracy Day.

“I honour the men and women who sacrificed their freedom, resources, safety and properties in the struggle for the actualisation of the mandate of Abiola which was freely given on June 12, 1993 and thereafter for the recognition of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day,” she added.

While stating that there were Nigerians who paid the ultimate price in the struggle, she prayed that their souls rest in peace.