NACETEM, NIPSS to Collaborate on Research, Capacity Building

Fred Ojeh

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), based at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State, an agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to fast track policy research, capacity building and consultancy services based on joint collaboration.

The collaboration which is meant for all stakeholders, also included advocacy programmes, jointly designed and delivered programmes, seminars, conferences for solving national challenges.

NACETEM’s Spokesperson, Mr. Isaac Oluyi, in a chat with newsmen, quoted his Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Okechukwu Ukwuoma, to have said the synergy was also aimed at facilitating development of human capacity of the parties through exchange programmes.

Also, the Director General, NIPSS, Mr. Jonathan Mela Juma, said: “The MoU will become effective before the end of 2019 as there is no need entering into an agreement that will not be functionalised.”

Ukwuoma, who appreciated the management of NIPSS, expressed the readiness of NACETEM to ensure that the MOU leads to sustainable development in the country.

Meanwhile, NACETEM, also recently signed an agreement with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Abuja, to audit the country’s technological activities.

The NBS collaboration came to the fore aftermath of its stakeholders’ workshop on Science Technology and Innovation (STI) indicator survey for the country and selected economic sectors which held in Abuja.