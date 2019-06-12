Man Beats Wife to Death in Anambra

One year-old boy stolen in Onitsha Catholic Church

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 41-year-old man, Mr. Sunday Ngwu, has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Anambra State over a marital issue in their family.

This is coming as a year and half-old child, Chibueze Ezechukwu, was allegedly stolen by an unknown woman in a Catholic Church in Onitsha also in the state.

Ngwu, who hails from Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have engaged his wife in a fight after an undisclosed issue erupted in their family last Monday Night.

A source, who spoke to THISDAY, said Ngwu and the wife, Amara, had been living peacefully in an apartment at Ikwo Street, Ibollo in Idemili North Local Government Area, but that last Sunday, after a heated argument with his wife, both of them were engaged in a fight, which Ngwu gained a upper hand against his late wife.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, has confirmed the incident, saying the matter has been transferred to Awka, the state capital, and the deceased body deposited in a morgue.

He said: “On the June 6, 2019, at about 8p.m., police detectives attached to Awada Police Division arrested one Sunday Ngwu, 41, from Nkanu LGA of Enugu State but resides at Ikwo Street Ibollo in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly beat his wife, Amara Ngwu, 39, of the same address to a pulp and then used a heavy metal object to hit her on the head leaving her unconscious.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal investigation Department in Awka to conduct a discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, a toddler, Ezechukwu, has been allegedly stolen by an unknown woman in a Catholic Church in Onitsha.

THISDAY gathered that the child was stolen last Sunday at Ibah Pope Catholic Church, Awada Onitsha, during offertory.

A source told our correspondent that the baby was being tended by a house help, but the child-thief, who was said to be a woman, deceived the house help by giving her some money for offertory, and also opting to look after the baby for her to walk up to the alter and drop the money.

Also, another missing girl has been found in Awka wandering the streets in her school uniform, and has been taken to the ‘B’ division police station in Awka.

The child, 11, was on Monday evening at about 3:30 p.m. found by one Obinna Udeogu of Enugwu Ukwu and brought to the police division in Awka.