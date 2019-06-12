APC Governors Congratulate Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila over their emergence as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly respectively.

The Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, in a statement Wednesday, said that the emergence of the duo was indeed a testament to their faith, leadership qualities, the strength of their character, patience and also their interpersonal relations capacity.

He said: “I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC, and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategise on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard.”