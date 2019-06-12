Aisha Buhari Empowers 2,000 Adamawa Youths, Women

Daji Sani in Yola

Two thousand youths and women in Adamawa State have been empowered with various vocational skills by the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

This is even as the president’s wife inaugurated the Maternity Complex at the Federal Medical Centre Yola, the state capital, and also launched her pet project, the Green School Initiative at the Aliyu Musdafa College, also in Yola.

She explained that the Aisha Buhari Foundation collaborated with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to train and empower the 2000 women and youths in the state.

Buhari said the pet project was in line with the federal government’s efforts in improving the security challenges and unemployment bedeviling the nation.

According to her, the idea of launching the Green School Initiative was to encourage young people to practice agriculture.

She added that maternity and mortality rate was on the high side and that something has to be done to curtail rate, noting that that was what informed the idea of building the maternity complex so that lives will be saved.

Buhari was accompanied to the inauguration ceremony by the first Ladies of Ghana, Chad, Niger, Gambia and Coteviour.

The state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, however, expressed appreciation to the president’s wife for her kind gesture, saying that would go a long way in alleviating the hardship and sufferings of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan, described the first lady’s pet project tagged: ‘Future Assured Initiative’, as a youth developmental programme meant to improve economic growth and national security.

“The youth development is central to economic growth and national security. This is to achieve sustainable growth; the talent, creativity and entrepreneurial vigor of our youths are highly required because entrepreneurship has been identified as a viable option and strategy to address poverty and unemployment,” Ladan said.

He further said that Buhari’s pet project has given hope to the people of the state.