Agbakoba: Abiola Wrote His Name in the Book of Mortals

He is a living legend, says Kalu

Martins Ifijeh

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day today, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba has eulogised late Chief MKO Abiola, saying he has written his name in the book of mortals for losing his own life to regain June 12.

This is coming as a former Abia State Governor and Senator for Abia North senatorial district, Chief. Orji Kalu, has also described the winner of the June 1993 presidential election as a living legend and called on the political class to adhere to the tenets of democracy for the sake of nation-building.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, Agbakoba said as he reflects on June 12 and its importance in history, he is comforted that Abiola emblazoned his name in the book of eternity, and that the labour of the country’s heroes past will never be in vain.

He said: “As our dear nation marks its 20th year of uninterrupted democratic rule, I am reminded of the sacrifices and courage of the men and women who are indeed the true heroes of our democracy. A fond memory that comes to mind is that of Abiola at his Ikeja residence soon after the annulment of the June 12 elections.

“I and a host of other leaders of civil society conferred with him on the next steps to take. At this point, in the face of oppression and what seemed the last straw that would break our back in the fight for democracy in Nigeria; we took a stand. We resolved that we would never rest until we restored justice and the rule of law in our dear nation Nigeria,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a former Abia State governor, Kalu, has called on the political class to adhere to the tenets of democracy for the sake of nation-building.

“Nigeria’s democracy is gradually improving; the people’s will must be upheld in elections for the sustenance of democracy”.

Kalu, in a statement issued by his media office yesterday, in commemoration of Democracy Day, acknowledged the importance of democracy to a nation, urging government at all levels to live up to expectations.

He applauded the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in taking Nigeria to greater heights.

Kalu said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day as a mark of honour to the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

“The decision of President Buhari to immortalise Abiola was well received with commendations from different quarters. It is indeed remarkable and historic.

“Nigeria’s founding fathers, including Sir Ahmadu Bello; Sir Tafawa Balewa; Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; Chief Obafemi Awolowo; Chief Ladoke Akintola; and others, laid a good foundation for Nigeria’s democracy.