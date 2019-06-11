PDP Congratulates New National Assembly Leadership

*Charges lawmakers to protect legislative independence, rule of law

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

According to a statement issued by the party, PDP also acknowledged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; as well as the newly elected Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase.

PDP backed candidates – Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Bago – had lost the Senate presidency and the speakership, respectively, to the candidates backed by the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

While commending all those who made the contest robust for helping to deepen democratic practice, the PDP said it will always stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and the values Nigerians hold as a people.

“Our party therefore charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other considerations by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.

“The 9th National Assembly therefore must work hard to save our nation from the prevailing despondency caused by the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations.

“The PDP reminds the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party therefore charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.

“On our part, the PDP, as a party, will remain truly committed to the welfare of Nigerians. We shall continue to keep our focus on the quest for good governance, national cohesion and economic well-being of the people, even as we pursue our collective aspiration for the successful retrieval of our stolen presidential mandate at the tribunal,” tte PDP said