Obaseki joins President Buhari, others for EFCC Anti-Corruption Summit

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries in Abuja for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit.

The event themed “Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea to Public Corruption,” is organised by the EFCC in collaboration with the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee.

Obaseki has continued to lead the charge for transparency and probity in government, which influenced the adoption of the Open Governance Initiative in Edo State.

Other dignitaries at the event in Abuja include former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.