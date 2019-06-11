NCF Urges Donation of Fruit Trees to Schools, Marks WED with High Impact Activities

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has appealed that fruit trees be donated to schools, as it lays out variety of highly impactful activities to mark this year’s World Environment Day (WED) today.

The 2019 WED with the theme “Air Pollution” is to be used to expose the extent of the poor air quality in the world, sensitise people on how to improve the air quality we breathe, to prevent needless deaths.

Pollutants in the air are detrimental to human health and to the planet, as a whole. Most of these pollutants come from energy use and production such as burning of fossil fuels (petroleum and other factory combustibles), agricultural activities (insecticides, pesticides, and fertilizers in agricultural activities), exhaust from factories and industries, mining operations and indoor air pollution.

Asides the effects that these pollutants have on the environment such as global warming, acid rain, etc., they have alarming effects on human respiration and health generally. The good news is, we can fix this by embracing practices such as agro-forestry practices, use of clean energy sources like hydro/solar, energy conserving stoves etc.

NCF is imploring Nigerians to explore and adopt renewable energy, clean energy, live sustainably and be deliberate about conservation to improve the quality of air we breathe in.

The activities for the day will be in two segments: The inter-school competition – interpretation of the student’s understanding of the theme of the event through play, poem, mime songs etc; secondly, Panel discussion: The interactive and moderated discussions will focus on the following – Awareness of air pollution: The discussant will give insights into some of governments’ regulations, protection and enforcement on air pollution; Heath impact of air pollution: Impact of air pollution on human health and environment will be highlighted by a medical practitioner; Practical Solutions to air pollution: Representative of organisations that have demonstrated practical solution to air pollution e.g. IHS, will educate how they have been able to achieve this (through the business practice of collocation) and how others can take a cue; Other alternatives: clean energy – manufacturer and promoter of clean energy will show how their alternative provides safer and better option.

There will also be donation of indigenous tree seedlings – fruit trees specifically to schools and corporate organisations that partner or sponsor the event.

The Panelists are Dr. Femi Ojo, a consultant pulmonary surgeon, representative of LASEPA, Lumous and HIS Towers. The event, which will hold this morning at Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), is supported by IHS Towers, FCMB, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Topjoy Concept International, Lekki Concession Company, Fanmilk Plc., and Nigerian Bottling Company.