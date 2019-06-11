Breaking: Omo-Agege is Deputy Senate President!

Senator-elect Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) of the ruling All Progressives Congress has been elected deputy Senate President.

Omo-Agege, who polled 68 votes defeated Senator Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West) of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ekweremadu who was the deputy Senate President in the 8th Senate polled 37 votes in an election where 105 senators-elect voted.

One senator elect abstained and there was one invalid vote.

Senator-elect Ahmed Lawan had earlier emerged as the President of the 9th senate.

More details shortly…