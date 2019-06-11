Bauchi Gov  Swears-in SSG, Others 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Monday charged newly sworn in Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff to live above board and make accountability and good governance their guiding principle.

Mohammed gave the charge shortly after the new SSG Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, Chief of Staff Abubakar Kari and Deputy Chief of Staff Bashir Ya’u, were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Rabi Umar, who was represented by Justice Adamu Kafinmadaki.

Speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi, shortly after the officers took oath of office, the Governor reminded them that it was not going to be business as usual hence they should see their appointments as a call to service of the people of the state.

Muhammad tasked the appointees to make good use of their expertises by assisting his administration in its desire to provide social services, saying they should

contributing positively to the development of the state.

Governor Mohammed lamented that Bauchi State had become stagnant with underdevelopment in virtually all sectors as a result of bad governance and misplacement of priorities by past administrations.

He said that the swearing-in of the three officials, particularly the SSG, signified that the administration had effectively taken off as campaigns were over and the administration would hit the ground running.

He said: “We are here to meet the aspirations and yearnings of the good people of Bauchi State who have given the PDP a mandate to steer the affairs of the state for the next four years. They so much believe in us and gave us the mandate, which is a testimony that they want to put behind the years of misrule, cluelessness and mismanagement of State resoueces.

According to him,”For Government to meet the aspirations of the people we need to have in place competent people with requisite experience and integrity. Let me remind the newly appointed officials that they should not see their appointments as an avenue to amass wealth put an opportunity to serve the people of the state. They must live above board and make accountability their guiding principle. I therefore urge you to see your appointment as a challenge and opportunity to contribute your quota to the development of the state by acquainting your self with the lofty goals of PDP to deliver on our promises”.

While congratulating the appointees, Governor Bala Mohammed urged them to support his administration towards ensuring effective implementation of the initiated policies and programmes.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by a large crowd and several dignitaries including all the first class traditional rulers in the state, including the Emirs of Bauchi, Ningi, Dass Jammare, Katagum, and Misau.