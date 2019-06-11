Achida Emerges Sokoto Speaker against APC’s Wish

*PDP lawmaker elected deputy speaker

Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The lawmaker representing Wurno state constituency Hon Aminu Manya Achida (APC) was on Tuesday elected speaker Sokoto House Assembly.

Achida was nominated by Ibrahim Arzika Sarki (PDP Sokoto north 11). The nomination was seconded by Faruk Mustapha (Balle Gudu constituency).

Achida defeated APC nominated candidate Abdullahi Garba Sidi Gada South constituency with 16 votes against 14.

The PDP made the best choice against APC by nominating Achida.

The move splits the APC votes against the APC sponsored candidate, backed by the party’s leader in the State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who was priming the APC legislators for confrontation against the PDP led government of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Part of the historic compromise is the election of PDP’s Abubakar Magaji (Bodinga Constituency) as Deputy Speaker.

The PDP had poached two APC votes to achieve the feat, producing a result that once again showed the superior political strategy of the PDP leader in the state, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, against Senator Wamakko’s political tactics.

