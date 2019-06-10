NJC Commends Buhari for Accepting Recommendation on Onnoghen

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council on Monday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting its recommendation on the voluntary retirement of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The NJC’s appreciation which has been conveyed to the president was contained in a statement made available to journalists by NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye.

“The National Judicial Council held an Emergency Meeting today to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement of Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, as Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President’s acceptance of the retirement is in line with Council’s recommendation to the President on April 3, 2019.

“Council at the end of its deliberations, thanked the President for the acceptance which was in the best interest of Nigeria”, the statement read.

Onnoghen had sent in his letter of retirement to the president on April 4, 2019, a day after Council recommended for his compulsory retirement over corruption allegations.