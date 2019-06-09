Wike Gives Andoni Chiefs 72 Hours to Release Expatriates

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has given the chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited who are involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area.

Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum; he would formally withdraw the recognition of all government recognised chiefs in the local government area and cancel the Andoni aspect of the unity road project.

Wike further stated that other communities across the state should take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions would be meted out to other communities where Chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by community youths.

The three expatriates were said to have been kidnapped last weekend while working on the unity road project.

The governor had earlier given traditional rulers the matching orders to check crimes in their domains or risk deposition by the state government.