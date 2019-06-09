Who Replaces Bulkachuwa?

Weeks after the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa recused herself from the presidential election panel over allegations that she was involved by proxy, which queried her moral standing, finding a replacement has been more difficult than the initial composition of the panel.

It was bad enough that Justice Bulkachuwa could not by herself tell it was morally wrong to be on the presidential judicial panel knowing full well that the membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by her senator husband and her son could colour perceptions; it took several interventions before sound reasoning could prevail, which forced her to recuse herself from the panel.

Now, for the panel proceedings to progress as expected, a replacement is imperative, yet, she has not deemed it fit to find one. This, again, is raising insinuations that she has probably not found that one person, who could do the kind of ‘hatchet job’ she would have done had she been on the panel. That may not be true but her disposition has only lent credence to it. Bulkachuwa needn’t wait any longer. A replacement is urgently required for the panel to move on.