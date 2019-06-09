Oyo to Establish Anti-graft Agency, Says Gov

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said an executive bill will soon be sent to the state House of Assembly seeking for the establishment of an anti-graft agency to fight corruption in the state.

The governor, who made the disclosure at the induction programme for the 32 members of the ninth state House of Assembly held at the IITA Conference Centre, Idi-Ose, Ibadan weekend, also said it will ensure check and balances among all the tiers of government in the state.

He stated the readiness of the present administration in the state under his leadership to partner and work harmoniously with the House of Assembly to curb any corrupt practices in the state, adding that effective collaboration between the executive and legislature will put the state on its pace setting status.

Makinde while further soliciting the support of all members in achieving his lofty programmes aimed at taking the state to an enviable height, assured them that his administration will intensify effort at ensuring financial autonomy for the state House of Assembly.

The lawmakers expressed their readiness to work harmoniously with the governor to achieve lofty objectives for the state.

Present at the event included the deputy governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka; party chieftains and top government functionairies, among others.