D’usse Hosts Taste Makers to Exclusive Dinner, Party

Ahead of Cognac Week, D’usse has introduced taste makers in Lagos to its bold and expressive cognac, D’usse XO.

The exclusive event commenced last weekend with an intimate dinner hosted by the D’usse Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia and Global Brand Ambassador, Sullivan Doh.

At the event, which was held at The Capital Club Lagos in Victoria Island, guests were treated to a gastronomic experience through a five-course meal created by Chef Eros, whilst sipping on specially curated cocktails by Sullivan Doh,.

There were also cocktails and canapes created by Chef Benedicte. The night was well complemented by music entertainers, DJ Obi and John Banjo, including a surprise performance by rapper Vector and The MUSON Center Orchestra which delighted guests with a rap and classical fusion.

Masterfully crafted in the cellars of the Chateau de Cognac – a home with a 200-year legacy of creating some of the world’s finest cognacs – D’usse XO is a unique blend of meticulously hand-selected eaux-de-vie, aged 10 years or more.

It is an uncompromising cognac that delivers complex flavor notes of ripe blackberry and apricot, layered with hints of dark chocolate and walnut, culminating in an exceptionally balanced finish.

Its bottle design is inspired by the liquid it contains; both classic and modern, and bearing the Cross of Lorraine – a symbol of honor, courage and perseverance used by the French resistance during World War II – a statement wherever it rests.

D’usse is the creation of a passionate artist and visionary, Maitre de Chai Michel Casavecchia, whose two decades of experience as curator at the Chateau de Cognac saw him create the D’usse VSOP, and D’usse XO.

D’usse Cognac is a partnership between Mr. Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter and Bacardi Limited where Carter leads the global strategy for the brand, with a clear vision to set a new standard for cognac around the globe.

Guests at the event included Keith Howard, Senior Vice-President of Roc Nation as well as faces from the local hip-hop scene, Ikon, Poe, Ghost (SDC), who were joined by celebrities and influencers across the media and entertainment space.