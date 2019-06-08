Atinu’da  Event Industry Conference

Atinu´da´ the premium conference for the event industry holds its 4th edition between June 13th – 14th 2019 at Harbour Point Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. Atinuda, which is the largest event conference in Africa, was birthed by the Founder of Oaken Event, Ayiri Oladunmoye. The Atinuda Experience 4, promises to raise the bar even higher with its lineup of local and foreign speakers, who are ready to share their knowledge and experience in order to move the Nigerian event industry to international standards. `Atinu´da´ is a conference for Event Industry Leaders and professionals. This event is designed to enhance creativity and uniqueness in the events industry in Africa. It is an exclusive event that connects international and local exhibitors, and attendees in search of new trends, techniques, materials and resources required to drive their business all year round.

This year’s theme tagged “Commitment to Excellence and Innovation”, is in line with Atinuda’s goal to create a platform that allows growth and development to take place. This will help in building and shaping young entrepreneurs who have made the decision to pursue a career in the event industry. For its 4th edition taking place from Thursday 13th – Friday 14th of June 2019 speakers include Ty Bello, David Tutera, Seyi Tinubu, Ndidi Nwuneli, Ifeoma Williams, Samke Mhlongo, Anita Erskine, Bukky George, Chukwuka Monye, Mary Akpobome, Jacqueline Nwobi, Udo Okonjo and Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo. The conference breakdown consists of all day educational session and exhibition, which hold on Thursday June 13th from 8:00am – 6.00pm. The ground breaking event will be rounded off on Friday June 14th with a Masterclasses (Design, Cake, Leadership, Finance, and Business) at 8:00am – 5:00pm and a dinner in the evening.