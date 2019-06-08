Adeboye, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Others to Attend Interdenominational Thanksgiving for Sanwo-olu

Notable clergies and fathers of faith across the country such as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God , Pastor Adejare Adeboye, Winners Chapel presiding Bishop, David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. DK Olukoya, and other eminent personalities will attend the interdenominational thanksgiving service in honour of Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, organised by Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos state chapter.

A statement signed by the chairman of the planning committee, Rt. Rev STV Adegbite, and secretary, Bishop Theophilus Ajose, said the thanksgiving was to praise the Lord for peaceful transition in the state.

The program will hold on Sunday June 16, at the Deeper Life Christian Ministry by 3pm.

The host is the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi.

According to the statement, over 50,000 people across various denominations will attend the program and pray for good governance in the state.

Other eminent personalities expected are CAN chairman Lagos state, Apostle Alexander Bamgbala, Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Emeka Uche, Pastor Mercy Ezekiel, The TREM Bishop, Mike Okonkwo, Baba Alakoso Alao.

Others are Bishop Lagos West Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Dr Sola Odedeji, Bishop Lagos Diocese Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye, Archbishop of Lagos Methodist, Most Rev I A Olawuyi, Archbishop Lagos Mainland Methodist, Most Rev Obafemi Adeleye, Bishop Lagos Mainland Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Pelu Johnson, Primate First African Churh Mission, Most Rev Matilukuro, and Methodist Bishop Lagos West, Rt Rev Oluyemisi Ogunlere.