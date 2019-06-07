X2D, A Christian Entertainment Channel, Births on Star Times

Mary Nnah

Christian entertainment Gospel Channel, Exclusive to Divinity (X2D) has commenced operations on Star Times. Chief Responsibility Officer (CRO) of the channel, Deji Irawo said the channel is set to feed the entire African continent with safe contents.

Announcing the development, Irawo said, “To be on Star Times obviously was one of our goals and we started picturing that five years ago. We are excited that finally we are where we are on Star Times.

“We have been on other platforms but we are excited that we are coming on Star Times because it is the largest network in Nigeria according to records.”

The vision of X2D, Irawo said, is timely and would provide high quality gospel entertainment for God’s people and touch lives all around the nation.

“The vision is to provide alternative platform as we are not only providing contemporary platform for entertainment, but also to show the world that we have creative people of God and it’s about how we can package such and excellence is going to be our watchword,” he noted.

Appreciating his family and the X2D team for making the feat possible, the CRO said the team has been of tremendous help in the past 11 years.

Pastor Ayo Jolayemi, one of the partners of X2D, appreciated those who have believed in the vision, saying that the world is fortunate to have an alternative in X2D.

“X2D is out to bring alternative to what the world is selling to us, we need to change the narrative, we need to support X2D,’ he said, calling for support for the channel.

Appreciating the team further, wife of the founder of the channel, Mrs. Esther Deji-Irawo said the X2D brand has the best team around and she is proud to be part of the dream.

Explaining the divine coincidence of X2D coming on Star Times, Mrs. Deji-Irawo said, “Irawo means star, my name is Esther as well and it means star. It is not a mistake; it is divine that we are coming on Star Times.

“So God is interested in Exclusive To Divinity, He is interested in taking media for His glory, so I want everyone to partner us in any capacity, if you can fund, if you know those who can fund, when resources come we know what to do with it, stand with us and keep supporting us.”