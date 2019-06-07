Sokoto Assembly Confirms Commissioner-nominees

Tambuwal appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Less than one week to the expiration of the current Sokoto State House of Assembly, the assembly yesterday confirmed 26 commissioner nominees sent to it by the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

This is coming as the governor yesterday approved the appointment of Hon. Saidu Umar, as the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government.

Among those confirmed were: former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Garba Bashir, the out-going Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant at the 2019 election, Hon. Abdusamad Dasuki, and Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, son of former governor, Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa.

Others include: Dr. Balarabe Kakale, Bello Guiwa, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), Sirajo Marafa Gatawa, Abdullahi Maigwandu, Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isa, Mohammed Arzika Tureta, Dr. Kulu Haruna, Usman Sulaiman Danmadami, Isa Binji Galadanchi, Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar, Col. Garba Moyi, Aminu Bala Bodinga, Umar Nature, Bashir Gidado Sank Bunu, Prof. Abdulkadir Junaidu, Kulu Sifawa, Dr. Muhammad Ali, Bello Aliyu Goronyo and Balarabe Dandin Maha.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Hon. Saidu Umar as the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG).

Before his appointment, Umar, who is also the Ubandoma of Sokoto, was the Commissioner for Finance in the cabinet recently dissolved by the governor.

Similarly, Tambuwal has approved the reappointment of the current Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Alhaji Muktar Umar Magori for another term.

According to a statement by the Director-General, Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Alhaji Abu Shekara, Tambuwal congratulated the two appointees and enjoined them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people, while praying Allah to guide them in their assigned tasks.