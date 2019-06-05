World Environment Day: Obaseki sues for  multi-stakeholder approach to actualise goals

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sued for collaboration among stakeholders; individuals, governments, civil society, organised private sector, donor agencies and trade groups, to cut back on environmental degradation and its associated threats.

Obaseki who made the call in commemoration of the World Environment Day marked on June 5, each year, by the United Nations and its partners, explained that “all hands must be on the plough in the effort to safeguard the environment.”

The governor noted that environmental challenges such as air and water pollution, flooding, acid rain, affect everyone including the unborn generation.

While commending the pockets of efforts that have been made by stakeholders in the environment sector in the past, Obaseki however stressed that “working together as a group will produce better results.”

He added: “Multi-stakeholder approach to problem brings all stakeholders together to participate in proffering solutions, after which superior ideas are aggregated.”

On the theme for this year’s celebration: “Beat Air Pollution” Obaseki assured that his administration would continue to prioritise the protection of the environment through policies and programmes.

In his message, Secretary General of the global body, Antonio Guterres said: “It is time to act decisively. My message to governments is clear; tax pollution, end fossil fuel subsidies and stop building new coal plants. We need a green economy, not a grey economy.”

According to the United Nations, “The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment.”

It noted that the theme, “Beat Air Pollution,” is a call to action to combat this global crisis. Chosen by this year’s host, China, this year’s topic invites us all to consider how we can change our everyday lives to reduce the amount of air pollution we produce, and thwart its contribution to global warming and its effects on our own health.”

The global body added that “Since the celebration began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in more than 100 countries.”